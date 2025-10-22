Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2 cents at $5.04 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.02 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 5 cents at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 4.05 cents at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 7.25 cents at $3.65 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.