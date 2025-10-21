Grains flat, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were flat in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were flat in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.05 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.03 cent at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.52 cent at $3.72 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.52 cent at $.83 a pound.

