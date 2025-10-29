Graham Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $122.9 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $122.9 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $27.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and asset impairment gains, came to $14.08 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

