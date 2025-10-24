GrafTech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of…

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAF

