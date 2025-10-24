Gorman-Rupp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 6:37 AM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported net income of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $172.8 million in the period.

