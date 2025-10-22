Goosehead: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.9…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.4 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $385 million.

