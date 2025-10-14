Goldman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.1 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $12.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.11 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $32.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.18 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.14 billion.

