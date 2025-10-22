Globe Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $387.8 million.…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $387.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.73. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $4.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.52 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.