Global Indemnity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Thursday reported net income of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.08 per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

