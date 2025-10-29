Glaxo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.71 billion. The London-based company…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.71 billion.

The London-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $11.52 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.16 billion.

