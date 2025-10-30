Gilead: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.46 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $28.4 billion to $28.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.