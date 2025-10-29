Gildan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $120.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $910.6 million in the period.

