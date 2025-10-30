Gibraltar Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported a loss of $89.1 million…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Thursday reported a loss of $89.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $310.9 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROCK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.