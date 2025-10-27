German American Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35.1 million.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $94.2 million, also beating Street forecasts.

