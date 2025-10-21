General Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.33 billion. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.33 billion.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $48.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.27 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.50 per share.

