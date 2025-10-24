General Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.88.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $12.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.61 billion.

