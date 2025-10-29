Generac Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.2 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

