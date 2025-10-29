GE HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $446 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $446 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.07 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.51 to $4.63 per share.

