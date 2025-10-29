Gates Industrial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported net income of $81.6 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported net income of $81.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $855.7 million in the period.

