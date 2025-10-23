Garrett Motion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $77 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $902 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.4 million.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

