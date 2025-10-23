FTI Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $82.8 million in its third…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $82.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.60.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $956.2 million in the period.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

