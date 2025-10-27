FTAI Aviation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Monday reported net income of $117.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Monday reported net income of $117.7 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $667.1 million in the period.

