Alleghany 27, Buffalo Gap 11
Altavista 65, Chatham 6
Amelia County 28, Randolph-Henry 21
Armstrong 59, Greensville County 6
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Blue Ridge School 18
Atlee 17, Patrick Henry 0
Benedictine 36, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Blacksburg 43, Hidden Valley 0
Briar Woods 24, Freedom-South Riding 21
Brunswick Academy 53, Chincoteague 8
Caroline 6, Eastern View 0
Centreville 53, Chantilly 7
Colonial Beach 20, Lancaster 16
Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 15
Courtland 21, Spotsylvania 19
Craig County 44, Eastern Montgomery 6
Culpeper 43, Chancellor 28
Dan River 42, William Campbell 16
Dinwiddie 38, Petersburg 6
Eastside 24, Rye Cove 12
Edison 22, Annandale 14
Essex 68, Westmoreland County 14
Falls Church 57, John R. Lewis 14
Floyd County 25, Martinsville 14
Fluvanna 30, Monticello 23
Fort Chiswell 49, Galax 19
GW-Danville 35, Bassett 0
Gar-Field 40, Potomac 0
Gate City 41, John Battle 2
George Wythe 28, Grayson County 26
Glen Allen 46, Mills Godwin 7
Glenvar 42, James River 0
Graham 56, Pulaski County 10
Granby 15, Booker T. Washington 13
Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20
Green Run 34, Landstown 7
Greenbrier Christian 51, Fishburne Military 0
Gretna 42, Nelson County 7
Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Rock Ridge 6
Hanover 40, Mechanicsville 10
Heritage (Lynchburg) 32, Brookville 0
Highland Springs 77, Henrico 0
Holston 30, Patrick Henry 20
Huguenot 75, Monacan 0
Hurley 14, J.I. Burton 8
I. C. Norcom High School 11, Churchland 10
Indian River 31, Nansemond River 25, OT
James Monroe 28, King George 3
James Wood 54, Millbrook 35
Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 13
Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12
Kenston Forest 41, Fuqua School 7
King William 62, Halifax County 26
King’s Fork High School 28, Western Branch 14
Lake Braddock 56, C. G. Woodson 7
Lake Taylor 58, Manor High School 24
Langley 56, Wakefield 7
Lee High 28, Marion 7
Liberty 29, Brentsville 20
Liberty 34, Rustburg 29
Liberty Christian 42, E.C. Glass 3
Lord Botetourt 26, Franklin County 14
Loudoun County 31, Loudoun Valley 7
Louisa 55, Goochland 14
Luray 52, Madison County 49
Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 20
Manchester 49, Lloyd Bird 14
Maury 58, Norview 0
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 38, Bland County 14
Meadowbrook 32, Prince George 22
Mount Vernon 34, Justice 6
Narrows 28, Parry McCluer High School 7
Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Norfolk Christian School 35, Central VA Home School 14
North Stafford 30, Massaponax 0
Northwood 34, Auburn 24
Nottoway 68, Prince Edward County 0
Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10
Patrick Henry 48, Christiansburg 14
Patriot 14, Battlefield 7
Pendleton County, W.Va. 33, Bath County 12
Poquoson 54, Gloucester 6
Radford 16, Patrick County 7
Richlands 42, Central Wise 7
Riverbend 40, Mountain View 14
Riverheads 35, Fort Defiance 0
Salem 31, Cave Spring 28
Salem-Va. Beach 14, Kellam 0
Skyline 38, Fauquier 7
Smithfield 41, Grafton 14
South County 24, James Robinson 17
Southampton Academy 44, Rappahannock County 0
Spotswood 24, East Rockingham 7
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Paul VI 14
Stone Bridge 57, Lightridge 0
Stonewall Jackson 20, Hancock, Md. 8
Strasburg 35, Page County 0
Stuarts Draft 34, Staunton 14
Surry County 25, Franklin 14
Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14
Tabb 17, York 14
Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20
Tazewell 35, Grundy 20
Thomas Dale 14, Matoaca 6
Thomas Walker 40, Harlan, Ky. 6
Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21
Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 8
Warhill 61, Bruton 6
Warren County 50, Manassas Park 0
Warwick 21, Woodside 0
Washington, Md. 36, Arcadia 16
Washington-Liberty 31, George C. Marshall 14
West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 20
West Springfield 31, Yorktown 7
Westfield 17, James Madison 16
William Byrd 14, Northside 7
William Fleming 33, Staunton River 14
Wilson Memorial 52, Rockbridge County 0
Woodberry Forest 20, St. Christopher’s 14
Woodbridge 17, Forest Park 3
Woodgrove 28, Heritage 12
Woodstock Central 48, Clarke County 0
