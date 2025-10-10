PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 27, Buffalo Gap 11 Altavista 65, Chatham 6 Amelia County 28, Randolph-Henry 21 Armstrong 59, Greensville County…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 27, Buffalo Gap 11

Altavista 65, Chatham 6

Amelia County 28, Randolph-Henry 21

Armstrong 59, Greensville County 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Blue Ridge School 18

Atlee 17, Patrick Henry 0

Benedictine 36, Collegiate-Richmond 0

Blacksburg 43, Hidden Valley 0

Briar Woods 24, Freedom-South Riding 21

Brunswick Academy 53, Chincoteague 8

Caroline 6, Eastern View 0

Centreville 53, Chantilly 7

Colonial Beach 20, Lancaster 16

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 15

Courtland 21, Spotsylvania 19

Craig County 44, Eastern Montgomery 6

Culpeper 43, Chancellor 28

Dan River 42, William Campbell 16

Dinwiddie 38, Petersburg 6

Eastside 24, Rye Cove 12

Edison 22, Annandale 14

Essex 68, Westmoreland County 14

Falls Church 57, John R. Lewis 14

Floyd County 25, Martinsville 14

Fluvanna 30, Monticello 23

Fort Chiswell 49, Galax 19

GW-Danville 35, Bassett 0

Gar-Field 40, Potomac 0

Gate City 41, John Battle 2

George Wythe 28, Grayson County 26

Glen Allen 46, Mills Godwin 7

Glenvar 42, James River 0

Graham 56, Pulaski County 10

Granby 15, Booker T. Washington 13

Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20

Green Run 34, Landstown 7

Greenbrier Christian 51, Fishburne Military 0

Gretna 42, Nelson County 7

Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Rock Ridge 6

Hanover 40, Mechanicsville 10

Heritage (Lynchburg) 32, Brookville 0

Highland Springs 77, Henrico 0

Holston 30, Patrick Henry 20

Huguenot 75, Monacan 0

Hurley 14, J.I. Burton 8

I. C. Norcom High School 11, Churchland 10

Indian River 31, Nansemond River 25, OT

James Monroe 28, King George 3

James Wood 54, Millbrook 35

Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 13

Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12

Kenston Forest 41, Fuqua School 7

King William 62, Halifax County 26

King’s Fork High School 28, Western Branch 14

Lake Braddock 56, C. G. Woodson 7

Lake Taylor 58, Manor High School 24

Langley 56, Wakefield 7

Lee High 28, Marion 7

Liberty 29, Brentsville 20

Liberty 34, Rustburg 29

Liberty Christian 42, E.C. Glass 3

Lord Botetourt 26, Franklin County 14

Loudoun County 31, Loudoun Valley 7

Louisa 55, Goochland 14

Luray 52, Madison County 49

Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 20

Manchester 49, Lloyd Bird 14

Maury 58, Norview 0

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 38, Bland County 14

Meadowbrook 32, Prince George 22

Mount Vernon 34, Justice 6

Narrows 28, Parry McCluer High School 7

Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Norfolk Christian School 35, Central VA Home School 14

North Stafford 30, Massaponax 0

Northwood 34, Auburn 24

Nottoway 68, Prince Edward County 0

Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10

Patrick Henry 48, Christiansburg 14

Patriot 14, Battlefield 7

Pendleton County, W.Va. 33, Bath County 12

Poquoson 54, Gloucester 6

Radford 16, Patrick County 7

Richlands 42, Central Wise 7

Riverbend 40, Mountain View 14

Riverheads 35, Fort Defiance 0

Salem 31, Cave Spring 28

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Kellam 0

Skyline 38, Fauquier 7

Smithfield 41, Grafton 14

South County 24, James Robinson 17

Southampton Academy 44, Rappahannock County 0

Spotswood 24, East Rockingham 7

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 48, Paul VI 14

Stone Bridge 57, Lightridge 0

Stonewall Jackson 20, Hancock, Md. 8

Strasburg 35, Page County 0

Stuarts Draft 34, Staunton 14

Surry County 25, Franklin 14

Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14

Tabb 17, York 14

Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20

Tazewell 35, Grundy 20

Thomas Dale 14, Matoaca 6

Thomas Walker 40, Harlan, Ky. 6

Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 8

Warhill 61, Bruton 6

Warren County 50, Manassas Park 0

Warwick 21, Woodside 0

Washington, Md. 36, Arcadia 16

Washington-Liberty 31, George C. Marshall 14

West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 20

West Springfield 31, Yorktown 7

Westfield 17, James Madison 16

William Byrd 14, Northside 7

William Fleming 33, Staunton River 14

Wilson Memorial 52, Rockbridge County 0

Woodberry Forest 20, St. Christopher’s 14

Woodbridge 17, Forest Park 3

Woodgrove 28, Heritage 12

Woodstock Central 48, Clarke County 0

