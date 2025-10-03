PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 45, Johnson County, Tenn. 22 Alleghany 41, Stuarts Draft 16 Altavista 65, Dan River 14 Annandale 28,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 45, Johnson County, Tenn. 22

Alleghany 41, Stuarts Draft 16

Altavista 65, Dan River 14

Annandale 28, Justice 21, 2OT

Appomattox 62, Chatham 13

Bassett 63, Tunstall 6

Bluefield, W.Va. 40, George Wythe 21

Brentsville 57, Manassas Park 0

Briar Woods 13, John Champe 7

Bruton 34, Gloucester 8

Buckingham County 43, Randolph-Henry 8

Buffalo Gap 55, Rockbridge County 9

Bullis, Md. 34, Flint Hill 3

Caroline 42, James Monroe 7

Cave Spring 15, Blacksburg 12

Chilhowie 22, Honaker 7

Chincoteague 46, Greenbrier Christian 25

Christchurch 12, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 6

Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31

Churchland 21, Norview 0

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 7

Cosby 21, Clover Hill 20

Courtland 47, Chancellor 18

Craig County 54, Stonewall Jackson 0

Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10

East Rockingham 10, Rocktown 3

Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland County 12

Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 0

First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13

Floyd County 21, Patrick County 14

Forest Park 62, Freedom-Woodbridge 0

Frank Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10

GW-Danville 27, William Fleming 16

Gainesville 55, Unity Reed 0

Gar-Field 35, Colgan 13

Giles 59, Auburn 27

Glen Allen 13, Deep Run 6

Glenvar 44, Carroll County 19

Granby 10, Manor High School 0

Green Run 35, Salem-Va. Beach 28

Greensboro Grimsley, N.C. 21, Varina 14

Greensville County 36, Surry County 0

Halifax County 29, Mecklenburg County 14

Hampton Roads 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Heritage (Lynchburg) 25, TJHS 7

Heritage 36, Riverside 13

Hermitage 34, Mills Godwin 13

Holston 47, Fort Chiswell 13

Huguenot 28, Lloyd Bird 3

Independence 32, Osbourn 15

Indian River 40, Western Branch 7

James River 35, Martinsville 34

Kellam 38, Tallwood 14

Kempsville 41, Landstown 12

King William 62, John Marshall 14

King’s Fork High School 62, Grassfield 13

Lafayette 49, Grafton 7

Lake Braddock 29, Westfield 23

Lake Taylor 40, I. C. Norcom High School 26

Langley 35, Oakton 7

Lebanon 56, John Battle 14

Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14

Lightridge 14, Freedom-South Riding 13

Loudoun County 43, Broad Run 8

Lunenburg Central 48, Clarke County 0

Manchester 43, Midlothian 0

Massaponax 40, Mountain View 28

Maury 91, Booker T. Washington 0

Mount Vernon 37, Edison 9

Nansemond River 42, Great Bridge 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Catholic 6

Nelson County 56, William Campbell 12

New Kent 40, York 7

North Cross 63, Hargrave Military 7

North Stafford 27, Brooke Point 6

Northampton 43, Middlesex 24

Northwood 49, Castlewood 6

Orange County 31, Monticello 14

Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7

Parry McCluer High School 35, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16

Patrick Henry 49, Salem 7

Patriot 60, Osbourn Park 6

Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10

Potomac 36, C.D. Hylton 8

Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 20

Richlands 35, Grundy 0

Ridgeview 41, Paintsville, Ky. 0

Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Rural Retreat 44, Patrick Henry 0

Rye Cove 47, Lee High 13

Skyline 42, Woodstock Central 40

Spotsylvania 57, King George 0

Stone Bridge 35, Potomac Falls 6

Sussex Central 36, Southampton 28, OT

Tabb 27, Smithfield 14

Thomas Dale 16, Meadowbrook 8

Twin Springs 48, Twin Valley 6

Union 42, Gate City 21

Virginia 27, Tazewell 10

Warwick 39, Menchville 0

Washington, Md. 36, Nandua 7

Washington-Liberty 14, Wakefield 10

Waynesboro 13, Staunton 7

West Potomac 33, Hayfield 7

West Springfield 41, C. G. Woodson 23

William Byrd 35, Radford 7

Windsor 13, Brunswick 7

Woodgrove 63, Park View-Sterling 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

