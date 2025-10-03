PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 45, Johnson County, Tenn. 22
Alleghany 41, Stuarts Draft 16
Altavista 65, Dan River 14
Annandale 28, Justice 21, 2OT
Appomattox 62, Chatham 13
Bassett 63, Tunstall 6
Bluefield, W.Va. 40, George Wythe 21
Brentsville 57, Manassas Park 0
Briar Woods 13, John Champe 7
Bruton 34, Gloucester 8
Buckingham County 43, Randolph-Henry 8
Buffalo Gap 55, Rockbridge County 9
Bullis, Md. 34, Flint Hill 3
Caroline 42, James Monroe 7
Cave Spring 15, Blacksburg 12
Chilhowie 22, Honaker 7
Chincoteague 46, Greenbrier Christian 25
Christchurch 12, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 6
Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31
Churchland 21, Norview 0
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 7
Cosby 21, Clover Hill 20
Courtland 47, Chancellor 18
Craig County 54, Stonewall Jackson 0
Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10
East Rockingham 10, Rocktown 3
Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland County 12
Eastside 57, J.I. Burton 0
First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13
Floyd County 21, Patrick County 14
Forest Park 62, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Frank Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10
GW-Danville 27, William Fleming 16
Gainesville 55, Unity Reed 0
Gar-Field 35, Colgan 13
Giles 59, Auburn 27
Glen Allen 13, Deep Run 6
Glenvar 44, Carroll County 19
Granby 10, Manor High School 0
Green Run 35, Salem-Va. Beach 28
Greensboro Grimsley, N.C. 21, Varina 14
Greensville County 36, Surry County 0
Halifax County 29, Mecklenburg County 14
Hampton Roads 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Heritage (Lynchburg) 25, TJHS 7
Heritage 36, Riverside 13
Hermitage 34, Mills Godwin 13
Holston 47, Fort Chiswell 13
Huguenot 28, Lloyd Bird 3
Independence 32, Osbourn 15
Indian River 40, Western Branch 7
James River 35, Martinsville 34
Kellam 38, Tallwood 14
Kempsville 41, Landstown 12
King William 62, John Marshall 14
King’s Fork High School 62, Grassfield 13
Lafayette 49, Grafton 7
Lake Braddock 29, Westfield 23
Lake Taylor 40, I. C. Norcom High School 26
Langley 35, Oakton 7
Lebanon 56, John Battle 14
Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 14, Freedom-South Riding 13
Loudoun County 43, Broad Run 8
Lunenburg Central 48, Clarke County 0
Manchester 43, Midlothian 0
Massaponax 40, Mountain View 28
Maury 91, Booker T. Washington 0
Mount Vernon 37, Edison 9
Nansemond River 42, Great Bridge 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Catholic 6
Nelson County 56, William Campbell 12
New Kent 40, York 7
North Cross 63, Hargrave Military 7
North Stafford 27, Brooke Point 6
Northampton 43, Middlesex 24
Northwood 49, Castlewood 6
Orange County 31, Monticello 14
Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7
Parry McCluer High School 35, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16
Patrick Henry 49, Salem 7
Patriot 60, Osbourn Park 6
Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10
Potomac 36, C.D. Hylton 8
Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 20
Richlands 35, Grundy 0
Ridgeview 41, Paintsville, Ky. 0
Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
Rural Retreat 44, Patrick Henry 0
Rye Cove 47, Lee High 13
Skyline 42, Woodstock Central 40
Spotsylvania 57, King George 0
Stone Bridge 35, Potomac Falls 6
Sussex Central 36, Southampton 28, OT
Tabb 27, Smithfield 14
Thomas Dale 16, Meadowbrook 8
Twin Springs 48, Twin Valley 6
Union 42, Gate City 21
Virginia 27, Tazewell 10
Warwick 39, Menchville 0
Washington, Md. 36, Nandua 7
Washington-Liberty 14, Wakefield 10
Waynesboro 13, Staunton 7
West Potomac 33, Hayfield 7
West Springfield 41, C. G. Woodson 23
William Byrd 35, Radford 7
Windsor 13, Brunswick 7
Woodgrove 63, Park View-Sterling 0
