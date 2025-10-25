PREP FOOTBALL= Alexandria City 14, James Robinson 10 Alleghany 36, Riverheads 29 Annandale 40, John R. Lewis 14 Appomattox 57,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 14, James Robinson 10

Alleghany 36, Riverheads 29

Annandale 40, John R. Lewis 14

Appomattox 57, William Campbell 6

Bassett 51, Martinsville 14

Battlefield 64, Osbourn Park 0

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 7

Brooke Point 21, Massaponax 14

Bruton 26, Grafton 13

Buckingham County 40, Nottoway 6

Buffalo Gap 37, Waynesboro 7

Cave Spring 36, Christiansburg 30

Cave Spring 36, Hidden Valley 0

Centreville 35, Westfield 28

Chilhowie 25, Rye Cove 14

Colonial Forge 48, Mountain View 14

Courtland 28, Caroline 21

Craig County 28, Bath County 0

Culpeper 32, James Monroe 0

Dan River 28, Nelson County 14

Deep Creek 34, Great Bridge 33

Denbigh 42, Woodside 13

Dinwiddie 47, Meadowbrook 8

Douglas Freeman 21, Mills Godwin 14

E.C. Glass 35, Amherst County 28

Eastern View 40, King George 6

Eastside 44, Thomas Walker 18

Edison 26, Justice 0

Essex 62, Northumberland 42

Floyd County 28, James River 21

Fluvanna 50, Charlottesville 26

Fort Defiance 54, Rockbridge County 7

Franklin County 33, Staunton River 22

GW-Danville 64, Mecklenburg County 10

George C. Marshall 21, Wakefield 7

George Wythe 1, Galax 0

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 6

Goochland 17, Monticello 10

Grayson County 14, Giles 6

Green Run 61, First Colonial 0

Greensville County 32, Windsor 13

Gretna 62, Chatham 6

Grundy 56, River View, W.Va. 44

Hanover 47, Henrico 7

Hayfield 42, Falls Church 28

Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Liberty 0

Heritage 34, Tuscarora 14

Highland Springs 31, Hermitage 28

Honaker 33, Patrick Henry 28

I. C. Norcom High School 12, Norview 8

Indian River 57, Lakeland 0

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 0

J.R. Tucker def. John Marshall, forfeit

James Madison 49, South Lakes 16

Jefferson Forest 1, Rustburg 0

John Champe 23, Lightridge 3

John Handley 14, Sherando 7

Kellam 24, Bayside 21

Kempsville 43, Tallwood 3

Kettle Run 49, Fauquier 7

King William 24, Mechanicsville 21

King’s Fork High School 39, Hickory 17

Landon, Md. 28, Episcopal 21

Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 10

Langley 40, McLean 0

Lee High 42, Central Wise 36

Liberty Christian 33, Brookville 19

Liberty def. Manassas Park, forfeit

Lloyd Bird 21, Cosby 0

Loudoun Valley 67, Rock Ridge 6

Louisa 28, Orange County 0

Madison County 63, Page County 42

Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 8

Manchester 55, Powhatan 0

Matoaca 27, Prince George 20

Maury 42, Lake Taylor 14

Midlothian 27, James River 17

Nandua 26, Arcadia 20

Narrows 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Northampton 49, Snow Hill, Md. 34

Northwood 32, Rural Retreat 16

Oakton 35, Chantilly 28

Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 21

Patriot 28, Independence 13

Phelps, Ky. 30, Hurley 24

Richlands 45, Tazewell 27

Ridgeview 19, Abingdon 16

Riverbend 47, Stafford 0

Salem 45, Pulaski County 23

Smithfield 42, Jamestown 30

South County 23, Lake Braddock 22

Southampton 40, Surry County 8

Spotswood 35, Rocktown 22

Spotsylvania 49, Chancellor 14

St. Annes-Belfield 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Strasburg 48, Clarke County 7

TJHS 31, Deep Run 28

Tabb 49, Gloucester 6

The St. James Performance 14, St. Thomas More (CT), Conn. 12

Trinity Episcopal 27, Glen Allen 14

Turner Ashby 46, Harrisonburg 13

Warhill 13, New Kent 12

West Potomac 16, C. G. Woodson 12

West Springfield 49, Fairfax 16

Western Branch 52, Grassfield 6

William Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 41

William Fleming 26, Northside 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Staunton 7

Woodbridge 48, Colgan 10

Woodgrove 41, Broad Run 0

Woodstock Central 37, Luray 0

Yorktown 42, Herndon 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.