PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 14, James Robinson 10
Alleghany 36, Riverheads 29
Annandale 40, John R. Lewis 14
Appomattox 57, William Campbell 6
Bassett 51, Martinsville 14
Battlefield 64, Osbourn Park 0
Briar Woods 24, Riverside 7
Brooke Point 21, Massaponax 14
Bruton 26, Grafton 13
Buckingham County 40, Nottoway 6
Buffalo Gap 37, Waynesboro 7
Cave Spring 36, Christiansburg 30
Cave Spring 36, Hidden Valley 0
Centreville 35, Westfield 28
Chilhowie 25, Rye Cove 14
Colonial Forge 48, Mountain View 14
Courtland 28, Caroline 21
Craig County 28, Bath County 0
Culpeper 32, James Monroe 0
Dan River 28, Nelson County 14
Deep Creek 34, Great Bridge 33
Denbigh 42, Woodside 13
Dinwiddie 47, Meadowbrook 8
Douglas Freeman 21, Mills Godwin 14
E.C. Glass 35, Amherst County 28
Eastern View 40, King George 6
Eastside 44, Thomas Walker 18
Edison 26, Justice 0
Essex 62, Northumberland 42
Floyd County 28, James River 21
Fluvanna 50, Charlottesville 26
Fort Defiance 54, Rockbridge County 7
Franklin County 33, Staunton River 22
GW-Danville 64, Mecklenburg County 10
George C. Marshall 21, Wakefield 7
George Wythe 1, Galax 0
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 6
Goochland 17, Monticello 10
Grayson County 14, Giles 6
Green Run 61, First Colonial 0
Greensville County 32, Windsor 13
Gretna 62, Chatham 6
Grundy 56, River View, W.Va. 44
Hanover 47, Henrico 7
Hayfield 42, Falls Church 28
Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Liberty 0
Heritage 34, Tuscarora 14
Highland Springs 31, Hermitage 28
Honaker 33, Patrick Henry 28
I. C. Norcom High School 12, Norview 8
Indian River 57, Lakeland 0
J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 0
J.R. Tucker def. John Marshall, forfeit
James Madison 49, South Lakes 16
Jefferson Forest 1, Rustburg 0
John Champe 23, Lightridge 3
John Handley 14, Sherando 7
Kellam 24, Bayside 21
Kempsville 43, Tallwood 3
Kettle Run 49, Fauquier 7
King William 24, Mechanicsville 21
King’s Fork High School 39, Hickory 17
Landon, Md. 28, Episcopal 21
Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 10
Langley 40, McLean 0
Lee High 42, Central Wise 36
Liberty Christian 33, Brookville 19
Liberty def. Manassas Park, forfeit
Lloyd Bird 21, Cosby 0
Loudoun Valley 67, Rock Ridge 6
Louisa 28, Orange County 0
Madison County 63, Page County 42
Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 8
Manchester 55, Powhatan 0
Matoaca 27, Prince George 20
Maury 42, Lake Taylor 14
Midlothian 27, James River 17
Nandua 26, Arcadia 20
Narrows 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Northampton 49, Snow Hill, Md. 34
Northwood 32, Rural Retreat 16
Oakton 35, Chantilly 28
Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 21
Patriot 28, Independence 13
Phelps, Ky. 30, Hurley 24
Richlands 45, Tazewell 27
Ridgeview 19, Abingdon 16
Riverbend 47, Stafford 0
Salem 45, Pulaski County 23
Smithfield 42, Jamestown 30
South County 23, Lake Braddock 22
Southampton 40, Surry County 8
Spotswood 35, Rocktown 22
Spotsylvania 49, Chancellor 14
St. Annes-Belfield 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Strasburg 48, Clarke County 7
TJHS 31, Deep Run 28
Tabb 49, Gloucester 6
The St. James Performance 14, St. Thomas More (CT), Conn. 12
Trinity Episcopal 27, Glen Allen 14
Turner Ashby 46, Harrisonburg 13
Warhill 13, New Kent 12
West Potomac 16, C. G. Woodson 12
West Springfield 49, Fairfax 16
Western Branch 52, Grassfield 6
William Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 41
William Fleming 26, Northside 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Staunton 7
Woodbridge 48, Colgan 10
Woodgrove 41, Broad Run 0
Woodstock Central 37, Luray 0
Yorktown 42, Herndon 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
