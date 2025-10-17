PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 33, Central Wise 0 Appomattox 13, Altavista 0 Battlefield 21, Gainesville 7 Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 33, Central Wise 0

Appomattox 13, Altavista 0

Battlefield 21, Gainesville 7

Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22

Broadway 46, William Monroe 0

Brookville 52, Liberty 8

Brunswick Academy 42, Greenbrier Christian 14

Buffalo Gap 32, Staunton 0

Bullis, Md. 27, Episcopal 26

Caroline 22, Spotsylvania 12

Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49

Centreville 35, James Madison 32

Chatham 36, William Campbell 0

Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0

Clarke County 34, Page County 8

Col. Richardson, Md. 50, Nandua 6

Colgan 67, C.D. Hylton 0

Craig County 33, Parry McCluer High School 6

Culpeper 41, King George 0

Dinwiddie 24, Thomas Dale 14

Eastside 49, Twin Springs 23

Fairfax 14, Alexandria City 7

Fluvanna 42, Orange County 8

Frank Cox 45, Tallwood 0

GW-Danville 42, Halifax County 0

Gate City 42, Lee High 0

George Wythe 61, Auburn 27

Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0

Glenvar 35, Radford 0

Grafton 48, Jamestown 35

Grayson County def. Galax, forfeit

Green Run 38, Bayside 14

Gretna 56, Dan River 28

Grundy 58, Hurley 34

Hayfield 24, Annandale 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, Amherst County 14

Hermitage 38, Glen Allen 20

Highland Springs 29, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 16

Holston 14, Northwood 6

Honaker 31, Narrows 28

Hopewell 15, Prince George 7

Hopewell 33, Colonial Heights 6

Independence 62, Unity Reed 12

Indian River 28, Deep Creek 21

J.I. Burton 52, Bland County 20

Jefferson Forest 56, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 35, Loudoun County 34

John Champe 20, Potomac Falls 12

John R. Lewis 2, Justice 0

Kellam 48, Princess Anne 13

Kempsville 72, First Colonial 0

Kettle Run 14, Sherando 7

King William 66, Mecklenburg County 42

Lafayette 57, Gloucester 7

Lake Taylor 43, Churchland 35

Liberty 28, James Wood 27

Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 0

Lightridge 37, Briar Woods 14

Lloyd Bird 42, Clover Hill 0

Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21

Loudoun Valley 50, Broad Run 6

Louisa 65, Albemarle 14

Lunenburg Central 21, Buckingham County 14

Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17

Massaponax 28, Stafford 16

Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 7

Maury 66, I. C. Norcom High School 0

Middlesex 38, Charles City County 12

Midlothian 28, Cosby 0

Mountain View 42, North Stafford 16

Nansemond River 27, Hickory 20

Nelson County 35, Patrick County 7

Norfolk Academy 49, Granby 7

Northampton def. John Marshall, forfeit

Northside 24, Franklin County 23, OT

Northumberland 48, Lancaster 8

Norview 51, Booker T. Washington 14

Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 7

Patrick Henry 35, Cave Spring 0

Patrick Henry 35, J.R. Tucker 7

Phelps, Ky. 36, Twin Valley 8

Ridgeview 55, John Battle 6

Riverbend 41, Colonial Forge 27

Riverheads 41, Rockbridge County 6

Roanoke Catholic 22, Hargrave Military 19

Salem-Va. Beach 26, Ocean Lakes 17

Skyline 44, Millbrook 27

Smithfield 34, York 14

South County 49, C. G. Woodson 13

Southampton 22, Greensville County 6

Spotswood 37, Harrisonburg 14

St. Annes-Belfield 56, The Covenant School 0

St. Christopher’s 13, Trinity Episcopal 7

Stone Bridge 76, Riverside 0

The St. James Performance 41, First Academy-Orlando, Fla. 40

Thomas Walker 46, Castlewood 8

Tunstall 26, Martinsville 23

Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 14

Union 35, Lebanon 14

Varina 35, Hanover 3

Warhill 35, Poquoson 28

Warwick 56, Denbigh 8

Western Branch 35, Great Bridge 28

Westmoreland County 35, Colonial Beach 24

William Fleming 55, William Byrd 7

Wilson Memorial 17, Alleghany 3

Windsor 47, Surry County 26

Woodstock Central 55, Madison County 24

Yorktown 45, Wakefield 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

