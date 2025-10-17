PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 33, Central Wise 0
Appomattox 13, Altavista 0
Battlefield 21, Gainesville 7
Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22
Broadway 46, William Monroe 0
Brookville 52, Liberty 8
Brunswick Academy 42, Greenbrier Christian 14
Buffalo Gap 32, Staunton 0
Bullis, Md. 27, Episcopal 26
Caroline 22, Spotsylvania 12
Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49
Centreville 35, James Madison 32
Chatham 36, William Campbell 0
Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0
Clarke County 34, Page County 8
Col. Richardson, Md. 50, Nandua 6
Colgan 67, C.D. Hylton 0
Craig County 33, Parry McCluer High School 6
Culpeper 41, King George 0
Dinwiddie 24, Thomas Dale 14
Eastside 49, Twin Springs 23
Fairfax 14, Alexandria City 7
Fluvanna 42, Orange County 8
Frank Cox 45, Tallwood 0
GW-Danville 42, Halifax County 0
Gate City 42, Lee High 0
George Wythe 61, Auburn 27
Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0
Glenvar 35, Radford 0
Grafton 48, Jamestown 35
Grayson County def. Galax, forfeit
Green Run 38, Bayside 14
Gretna 56, Dan River 28
Grundy 58, Hurley 34
Hayfield 24, Annandale 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, Amherst County 14
Hermitage 38, Glen Allen 20
Highland Springs 29, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 16
Holston 14, Northwood 6
Honaker 31, Narrows 28
Hopewell 15, Prince George 7
Hopewell 33, Colonial Heights 6
Independence 62, Unity Reed 12
Indian River 28, Deep Creek 21
J.I. Burton 52, Bland County 20
Jefferson Forest 56, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 35, Loudoun County 34
John Champe 20, Potomac Falls 12
John R. Lewis 2, Justice 0
Kellam 48, Princess Anne 13
Kempsville 72, First Colonial 0
Kettle Run 14, Sherando 7
King William 66, Mecklenburg County 42
Lafayette 57, Gloucester 7
Lake Taylor 43, Churchland 35
Liberty 28, James Wood 27
Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 0
Lightridge 37, Briar Woods 14
Lloyd Bird 42, Clover Hill 0
Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21
Loudoun Valley 50, Broad Run 6
Louisa 65, Albemarle 14
Lunenburg Central 21, Buckingham County 14
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17
Massaponax 28, Stafford 16
Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 7
Maury 66, I. C. Norcom High School 0
Middlesex 38, Charles City County 12
Midlothian 28, Cosby 0
Mountain View 42, North Stafford 16
Nansemond River 27, Hickory 20
Nelson County 35, Patrick County 7
Norfolk Academy 49, Granby 7
Northampton def. John Marshall, forfeit
Northside 24, Franklin County 23, OT
Northumberland 48, Lancaster 8
Norview 51, Booker T. Washington 14
Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 7
Patrick Henry 35, Cave Spring 0
Patrick Henry 35, J.R. Tucker 7
Phelps, Ky. 36, Twin Valley 8
Ridgeview 55, John Battle 6
Riverbend 41, Colonial Forge 27
Riverheads 41, Rockbridge County 6
Roanoke Catholic 22, Hargrave Military 19
Salem-Va. Beach 26, Ocean Lakes 17
Skyline 44, Millbrook 27
Smithfield 34, York 14
South County 49, C. G. Woodson 13
Southampton 22, Greensville County 6
Spotswood 37, Harrisonburg 14
St. Annes-Belfield 56, The Covenant School 0
St. Christopher’s 13, Trinity Episcopal 7
Stone Bridge 76, Riverside 0
The St. James Performance 41, First Academy-Orlando, Fla. 40
Thomas Walker 46, Castlewood 8
Tunstall 26, Martinsville 23
Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 14
Union 35, Lebanon 14
Varina 35, Hanover 3
Warhill 35, Poquoson 28
Warwick 56, Denbigh 8
Western Branch 35, Great Bridge 28
Westmoreland County 35, Colonial Beach 24
William Fleming 55, William Byrd 7
Wilson Memorial 17, Alleghany 3
Windsor 47, Surry County 26
Woodstock Central 55, Madison County 24
Yorktown 45, Wakefield 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
