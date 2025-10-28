Franklin Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.7 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $581.7 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FELE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.