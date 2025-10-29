Franklin BSP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

