Fox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $599 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXA

