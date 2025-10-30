Fortune Brands Innovations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $70.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.

