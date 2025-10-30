Forrester Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $94.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.2 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $395 million to $405 million.

