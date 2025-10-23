FMC Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $309.7 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $309.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.