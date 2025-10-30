FMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $569.3 million in its third…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $569.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $4.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $542.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $961.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $3.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.02 billion.

