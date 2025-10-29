Flushing Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.4 million…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC

