Floor & Dcor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $57.3 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $57.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.66 billion to $4.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.