Flexsteel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $7.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period.

