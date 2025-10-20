Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Flexsteel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Flexsteel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 20, 2025, 5:38 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $7.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

