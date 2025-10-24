Flagstar Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) on Friday reported a loss of $36…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) on Friday reported a loss of $36 million in its third quarter.

The Hicksville, New York-based bank said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $519 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLG

