FirstService: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $57.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

