FirstEnergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $441 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.56 per share.

