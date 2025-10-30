FirstCash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported net income of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported net income of $82.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.26 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $935.6 million in the period.

