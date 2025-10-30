First Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $455.9 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $455.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $4.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $14 to $15 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.95 billion to $5.2 billion.

