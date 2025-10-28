First Quantum Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF

