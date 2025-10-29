First Interstate BancSystem: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $71.4 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.