First Internet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.6 million…

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Fishers, Indiana, said it had a loss of $4.76 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.