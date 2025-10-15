First Horizon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $893 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.7 million.

