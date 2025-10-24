First Hawaiian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $73.8 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $73.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $299.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $226.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.3 million.

