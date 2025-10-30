First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $146.3 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $146.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Irving, Texas, said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFWM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.