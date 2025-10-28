First Financial Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.8 million in its third quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.75 per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

