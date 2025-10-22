First Community: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million…

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 72 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

