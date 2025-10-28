First Community Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3…

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

